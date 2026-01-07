DME issues notification to fill 220 doctor vacancies

VIJAYAWADA: The Directorate of Medical Education has announced Notification No.01 of 2026 for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Clinical, Non-Clinical and Super Specialty departments across government medical institutions. A total of 220 vacancies will be filled regularly under the control of Director of Medical Education (DME), Vijayawada.

According to officials, criteria and guidelines are available on the websites apmsrb.ap.gov.in/msrb and dme.ap.nic.in. Applications will be accepted online from January 8, 2026 to January 22, 2026 until 11.59 pm.

The vacancies are across various specialties including General Medicine (18), General Surgery (13), Obstetrics & Gynaecology (15), Anaesthesia (14), Paediatrics (6), Orthopaedics (3), Ophthalmology (8), Psychiatry (2), ENT (3), Emergency Medicine (9), Hospital Administration (5), Nuclear Medicine (2), Radiology (20), Radiation Therapy/Oncology (8), Transfusion Medicine (4), Pathology (9), Forensic Medicine (7), Cardio Thoracic Surgery (10), Cardiology (6), Endocrinology (2), Medical Gastroenterology (3), Medical Oncology (10), Neonatology (1), Nephrology (10), Neuro Surgery (10), Neurology (4), Paediatric Surgery (2), Plastic Surgery (2), Surgical Oncology (8), Urology (3), Vascular Surgery (1), Paediatric Oncology (1) and Head & Neck Surgery (1).

Officials said the recruitment drive aims to strengthen teaching and clinical services in government medical colleges and hospitals by filling long-pending vacancies in key specialties. Interested candidates are advised to submit forms within the stipulated dates.