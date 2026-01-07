Ensure error-free Pattadar Passbooks for ryots: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed that the newly issued Pattadar Passbooks must instill confidence among farmers by ensuring accuracy and security in land records.

Reviewing the distribution process on Tuesday, he directed revenue officials to eliminate errors and guarantee transparency in documentation. Naidu emphasised that passbooks should be printed only after verification of land details in Gram Sabhas.

Farmers’ records must be corrected before issuance, leaving no scope for tampering or duplication. He insisted that passbooks be handed over directly to farmers and that the safeguards adopted in printing be explained clearly to build trust among them.

Reiterating the government’s assurance, the Chief Minister said: “Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku (Your Land – Your Right) is our promise to farmers.”

He explained that the new passbooks allow farmers to regularly verify the security of their land records. Any changes to records will require the explicit consent of the landowner. Going forward, the government plans to enable farmers to access passbooks online without depending on revenue officials, making full use of technology.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that since January 2, a total of 6.07 lakh passbooks have already been distributed across the State.

Each passbook carries a state emblem and QR code, along with slogans such as ‘Mee Bhoomi – Mee Hakku,’ ‘Jai Bharat,’ and ‘Jai Telugu Talli.’ Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad and senior officials of the department briefed the CM on the progress of the distribution drive.