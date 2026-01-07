Hate speech on social media: Andhra minister Lokesh calls for strict action

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh on Tuesday made it clear that stringent action should be taken against those making hate-filled comments on social media.

He was addressing a meeting of the Ministers’ Committee held at the State Secretariat on ‘Strengthening Social Media Accountability and Citizen Protection.’

Discussions were held on the IT Act, 2000, including Safe Harbour provisions and blocking powers; the IT Rules, 2021, covering compliance and traceability; the DPDP Act, 2023, related to the data protection framework; and judicial safeguards concerning free speech and privacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh said constructive criticism of government decisions would be welcomed, but deliberate hate speech would not be tolerated. He stressed the need to curb AI-based deepfake and obscene content, and to frame regulations for age-appropriate access to social media.

He called for strict monitoring of those posting derogatory and objectionable content against women.

He clarified that the government has no intention of suppressing public opinion; however, under the guise of freedom of speech, some individuals are posting organised and malicious content, which will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He noted that the government allows the Opposition to stage protests at designated places such as Dharna Chowk. In the past, some individuals have targeted even the judiciary and others with obscene posts.

Special surveillance will be put in place to monitor those posting objectionable content from abroad, and a strong legal framework will be established for this purpose.