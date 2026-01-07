Inter-state water disputes should be resolved through tribunals: BJP president Madhav

VISAKHAPATNAM: Responding to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s remarks that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had shelved the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme at Telangana’s request, BJP State president PVN Madhav said that disputes related to inter-state water projects should be addressed through established institutional mechanisms.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Madhav pointed out that tribunals exist to resolve issues concerning water projects and the sharing of Krishna and Godavari River waters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

He noted that if any State has concerns regarding water availability or project objections, such matters would be formally raised by the respective Chief Ministers.

He added that the Bachawat Tribunal has also convened to deal with such matters.

Madhav stated that the State government is moving ahead with a strategic approach by announcing new irrigation projects while simultaneously working towards the completion of long-pending ones.

He assured that the Handri-Neeva canal project would be completed and that water would be supplied up to Kuppam.

“Full-scale works on the Purushottapatnam project would begin shortly and that efforts are being intensified to expedite the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi project. Completion of these projects would significantly contribute to the State’s overall development,” he noted.