Land pooling in two out of seven Capital villages begins in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The 57th meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) on Tuesday, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, approved several major initiatives to accelerate the development of Amaravati.

A key focus was on land pooling in seven villages to facilitate projects such as a railway track, the Inner Ring Road, and an International Sports City.

Briefing the mediapersons on the decisions taken, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana announced that village meetings will begin on Wednesday in Yendrayi and Vaddamanu, marking the start of the second phase of land pooling.

In Thulluru mandal, 9,097 acres of patta land and 7 acres of assigned land will be pooled, while Amaravati Mandal in Palnadu district will contribute 7,465 acres of patta land and 97 acres of assigned land.

In total, 16,666 acres will be pooled, with 2,500 acres earmarked for major projects. Notifications have been issued in Vaikunthapuram, Peddamadduru, Yendrayi, and Karlapudi villages, covering 9,500 acres of revenue land, of which 7,500 acres belong to ryots.

Pooling has already begun for 1,900 acres in Yendrayi, with farmers showing a positive response and many voluntarily participating.

Development works in Amaravati are progressing rapidly on the 34,000 acres pooled so far. Construction of 4,026 government quarters, five administrative towers, the Assembly, and the High Court is being expedited to meet deadlines.

The Seed Axis Road near Mangalagiri, which faced land acquisition challenges, will soon be connected by a steel bridge expected to be completed by February. To ensure connectivity, 4.5 acres of unpooled land along the route will be acquired through notices to farmers.