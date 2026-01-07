Mauritius President Dharambeer begins spiritual tour in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool arrived at Renigunta Airport on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Tirupati and Srikalahasti, focusing on spiritual and cultural engagements in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateshwar and District Superintendent of Police (SP) L Subbarayudu accorded a grand welcome to the visiting head of state at the airport. Srikalahasti Revenue Divisional Officer Bhanu Prakash Reddy and other senior officials were also present and extended their respects.

As part of his Tirupati–Srikalahasti tour, President Dharambeer Gokhool later visited the Sri Kalahasteeswara Swamy Temple at Srikalahasti along with his family and offered special prayers.

Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy and his wife, Temple Trust Board Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad, Executive Officer T Bapireddy and BJP State Vice-President Kola Anand received the President at the temple.

Temple authorities made special arrangements for Antaralayam darshan and Vedic blessings.

Trust Board members Gurrappa Shetty, Gopinath, Raghavaiah and Ch Sailaja, District Endowments Officer NR Krishnareddy, Protocol Assistant Executive Officer Mohan and other officials were present during the visit.

Officials said the Mauritius President will continue his spiritual itinerary on Wednesday with visits to Tirumala, Tirupati and other prominent religious institutions, underscoring the strong cultural and spiritual connect between Mauritius and India.