Ongole GGH to undergo Rs 10 crore upgrade for enhanced patient services

ONGOLE: The authorities will take up major development works at the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH–RIMS) to improve services for patients from across the district. The Hospital Development Society (HDS) decided on works worth about Rs 10 crore at a meeting held on Monday night.

HDS Chairman and District Collector Raja Babu chaired the meeting and approved several proposals, including construction of a new Outpatient (OP) block, provision of air-conditioning facilities for operation theatres, and procurement of a new laundry machine.

The approvals include 25 lakh to restore all operation theatres by repairing and installing AC systems and about 35 lakh for a laundry machine.

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao attended the meeting as chief guest. GGH Medical Superintendent Dr Manikya Rao informed the HDS that nine of the 15 operation theatres are non-functional due to faulty AC machines and that the hospital laundry machine is not working. Responding, the HDS approved 25 lakh for AC machines and 30 lakh for new laundry system.