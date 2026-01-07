Ongole GGH to undergo Rs 10 crore upgrade for enhanced patient services

ONGOLE: The authorities will take up major development works at the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH–RIMS) to improve services for patients from across the district. The Hospital Development Society (HDS) decided on works worth about Rs 10 crore at a meeting held on Monday night.
HDS Chairman and District Collector Raja Babu chaired the meeting and approved several proposals, including construction of a new Outpatient (OP) block, provision of air-conditioning facilities for operation theatres, and procurement of a new laundry machine.
The approvals include 25 lakh to restore all operation theatres by repairing and installing AC systems and about 35 lakh for a laundry machine.
Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao attended the meeting as chief guest. GGH Medical Superintendent Dr Manikya Rao informed the HDS that nine of the 15 operation theatres are non-functional due to faulty AC machines and that the hospital laundry machine is not working. Responding, the HDS approved 25 lakh for AC machines and 30 lakh for new laundry system.
The HDS Chairman also directed hospital authorities to prepare estimates for a dedicated water supply pipeline to meet the hospital’s water requirements.
The HDS ordered the shifting of the nursing college, which is currently occupying hospital rooms and causing a shortage of space for patient care.
Officials were instructed to shift the college to an alternative location until a new building is constructed within the premises. MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao suggested renting a building for this purpose and also stressed the need to provide sheds for attendants of patients within the hospital premises.
In addition, the HDS decided to take measures to prevent stray dogs and cattle from entering the hospital premises, set up a command control room, install a CCTV surveillance system, inaugurate the critical care unit, and conduct audits of fiscal transactions every six months without fail.