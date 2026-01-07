Preparations underway for Andhra CM's visit to Polavaram Project site

ELURU: District Collector K Vetriselvi, along with Joint Collector Dr MJ Abhishek Gowda, inspected arrangements and security measures for the Chief Minister’s visit to the Polavaram project site on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Collector reviewed preparations at key locations, including the helipad, coffer dam, buttress, Gap 1, Gap 2, ECRF dam and right canal connectivity points. She also inspected works the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit, such as the diaphragm wall, upper and lower cofferdams and vibro-compression works.

Later, Vetriselvi held a review meeting with officials at the project hall and directed them to ensure foolproof security arrangements, stressing that there should be no lapses during the visit. She asked officials to arrange photographic displays highlighting project progress and instructed engineering staff to be ready to brief the Chief Minister during the inspection.

The inspection was attended by RDO Ramana, ITDA Project Officer Ramulu Naik, Zilla Parishad CEO Srihari, DPO K. Anuradha, and others.