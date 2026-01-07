'RLIS a wasteful project’, slams YSRCP: Andhra minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has launched a scathing attack on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), describing it as a wasteful and ill-conceived project initiated by the YSRCP government without environmental clearances.

Presenting a detailed PowerPoint at the Secretariat, the minister said nearly Rs 990 crore of public money had been squandered, penalties were imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Rs 750 crore in debt remains — all while the project’s stated objective of lifting 34.3 TMC from the Srisailam reservoir was never achieved.

He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s actual share of water from the reservoir is only 22.6 TMC, which could be lifted in a week without such an expensive scheme. “Instead of focusing on practical solutions, the previous government misled the people with false claims and wasted taxpayers’ money,” Ramanaidu said, accusing YSRCP leaders of prioritizing political interests over Rayalaseema’s welfare.

He credited former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and the incumbent N. Chandrababu Naidu for conceiving and executing most of Rayalaseema’s irrigation projects. NTR’s Telugu Ganga initiative to divert Krishna waters was described as a “historic decision”, while Chandrababu’s water management ensured reservoirs today hold more than 80 per cent of their capacity.

Ramanaidu underscored the coalition government’s effective water management, citing current storage levels: major reservoirs are 86 per cent full, medium reservoirs 67 per cent, minor irrigation tanks 53 per cent and overall capacity stands at 464 TMC, of which 366 TMC (79 per cent) is currently stored.