'RLIS a wasteful project’, slams YSRCP: Andhra minister Nimmala

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu has launched a scathing attack on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), describing it as a wasteful and ill-conceived project initiated by the YSRCP government without environmental clearances.
Presenting a detailed PowerPoint at the Secretariat, the minister said nearly Rs 990 crore of public money had been squandered, penalties were imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Rs 750 crore in debt remains — all while the project’s stated objective of lifting 34.3 TMC from the Srisailam reservoir was never achieved.
He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh’s actual share of water from the reservoir is only 22.6 TMC, which could be lifted in a week without such an expensive scheme. “Instead of focusing on practical solutions, the previous government misled the people with false claims and wasted taxpayers’ money,” Ramanaidu said, accusing YSRCP leaders of prioritizing political interests over Rayalaseema’s welfare.
He credited former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao and the incumbent N. Chandrababu Naidu for conceiving and executing most of Rayalaseema’s irrigation projects. NTR’s Telugu Ganga initiative to divert Krishna waters was described as a “historic decision”, while Chandrababu’s water management ensured reservoirs today hold more than 80 per cent of their capacity.
Ramanaidu underscored the coalition government’s effective water management, citing current storage levels: major reservoirs are 86 per cent full, medium reservoirs 67 per cent, minor irrigation tanks 53 per cent and overall capacity stands at 464 TMC, of which 366 TMC (79 per cent) is currently stored.
He contrasted budget allocations across regimes, noting that during YSRCP’s five-year rule from 2019 to 2024, Rs 13,907 crore was allocated but only Rs 2,011 crore was spent. In comparison, under the coalition government from 2024 to 2026, Rs 12,270 crore was allocated within just 18 months, with Rs 9,356 crore already utilized.
Highlighting the Handri-Neeva project as proof of effective governance, he said pump houses with a capacity of 3,850 cusecs, left unused for five years, are now fully operational. The coalition government completed Phase-1 and Phase-2 of the main canal, carrying Krishna waters up to 735 km to Paramasamudram and extending supply through the Madakasira branch canal up to 493 km.
Ramanaidu accused the YSRCP of negligence in other projects, citing the collapse of the Pincha project, the Annamaiah reservoir breach that claimed 39 lives and poor maintenance of Avuku and Gorakallu reservoirs. He recalled that while the then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to visit victims, Chandrababu Naidu personally consoled families, which he described as “true people’s leadership”.
He detailed allocations made under the coalition government, including Rs 58.5 crore for Gorakallu, Rs 4.5 crore for Avuku, Rs 36 crore for Alaganuru, Rs 54.42 crore for Tungabhadra repairs and Rs 203 crore for Srisailam p l u n g e p o o l restoration. Looking ahead, Ramanaidu announced plans to divert 200 TMC of Godavari waters through the Polavaram- Nallamala Sagar link project.
The Bollapalli reservoir, with a capacity of 173-178 TMC, will secure Rayalaseema’s future water needs and transform the drought-prone region into fertile agricultural land. He said the coalition government’s sincerity and vision stand in stark contrast to the false propaganda on RLIS.