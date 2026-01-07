TDP denounces YSRCP's false claims on Bhogapuram Airport project

VIJAYAWADA: TDP official spokesperson and Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram strongly refuted the YSRCP’s claims over the Bhogapuram International Airport, stating that YSRCP had no role whatsoever in the prestigious project and is now attempting to illegitimately claim credit for it.

Addressing the media at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri on Tuesday, Pattabhi Ram said that for over a year, YSRCP leaders have been shamelessly projecting themselves as the architects of every development in the state, despite having made no contribution.

“The Bhogapuram International Airport is the latest example of this blatant credit theft,” he said.

Pattabhi Ram pointed out that the airport, now named Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport and scheduled for inauguration in June, is becoming a reality solely due to the vision and efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He questioned YSRCP president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directly, asking whether it was he or Chandrababu Naidu who secured the crucial site clearance for the project.