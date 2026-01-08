Amaravati gears up for first grand Republic Day celebration

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary K Vijayanand directed the officials to make elaborate arrangements for the 77th Republic Day Celebrations to be held for the first time in the capital region of Amaravati on January 26.

Reviewing the preparatory arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations with the officials at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Secretary directed the officials of the concerned departments to take necessary measures regarding adequate drinking water facilities, sanitation management, temporary toilets, barricading, traffic control, and other aspects at the venue of the celebrations.

He directed that measures should be taken to successfully conduct the Republic Day celebrations without any scope for errors in the arrangements.

In the context of the Republic Day celebrations, the Chief Secretary instructed officials to decorate important buildings including Lok Bhavan, the High Court, the AP Legislature, the State Secretariat, and the Chief Minister’s camp office with electric lights, making them look magnificent.

He issued instructions regarding the security arrangements, traffic control, and parking arrangements to be made by the police department. He also directed that all necessary arrangements for the ceremonial parade be made properly. He stated that the CRDA should ensure that the celebration grounds are leveled, cleaned, and made ready.