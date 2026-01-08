Ambedkar Konaseema gas leak brought under control, residents return safely in Andhra

AMALAPURAM: Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala stated that the gas leak and fire from the ONGC Mori 5 gas well in Irusumanda village of Malikipuram mandal have been brought under control, and capping work will be completed soon.

He said the people of Irusumanda, Gubbalavari Palem, Chintalapalli, and Lakkavaram villages are now completely safe from any danger.

He addressed the media at the Collectorate on Wednesday, along with Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad and ONGC Executive Directors Vikram Saxena and Shanta Noor Das.

He explained that a special rig was brought from Narasapuram and control measures were implemented using five pumps to create a water umbrella, primarily to mitigate the intense heat.

He revealed that the fire was completely brought under control by Wednesday evening and that capping work on the borewell would be undertaken soon.

He added that control measures by the teams are continuing within a 10-meter radius. He stated that assessments of property damage caused by the blowout have begun and that statistics are being compiled to assist the people of the four villages.

Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad suggested that a multi-specialty hospital should be constructed in Lakkavaram village, which serves as a hub for 60 villages, with funds amounting to Rs 25 crores.

He revealed that the people of the three villages adjacent to Irusumanda, where the gas leak occurred, were terrified and gripped by fear.

He stated that due to inadequate infrastructure and precautions on the part of ONGC, it took a considerable amount of time to bring in the rig and set up the pumps. He instructed the ONGC representatives that no reopening activities should be conducted locally without following precautionary measures and without informing the public.

With the resumption of electrical supply, residents of Irusumanda and two other villages are returning from rehabilitation centres. District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala clarified that there is no danger to the villagers, as 90 per cent of the blowout flames have been controlled.

On Monday, the ONGC gas rig Mori-5 well blew out, causing a huge explosion. The incident occurred in Malikipuram, Ambedkar Konaseema district, where Deep Industries Private Limited was re-drilling the well when the mishap happened.