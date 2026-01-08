Andhra approves MBBS admissions at Piduguralla Medical College for 2026

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved MBBS admissions at the Piduguralla Government Medical College starting from the 2026-27 academic year. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has cleared key proposals from the Health Department, including expansion of the teaching hospital and recruitment of staff.

The college is being established under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), with the Union Government releasing Rs 195 crore for its construction and operations. In the first phase, 100 MBBS seats will be offered. As per National Medical Council (NMC) norms, a 420-bed teaching hospital is required for 100 admissions.

While the previous government had permitted the upgradation of a 6-bed Primary Health Centre into a 330-bed district hospital, the revised NMC guidelines mandate a 420-bed facility. The Chief Minister has now approved this expansion.

Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav stated that the Chief Minister has also sanctioned recruitment of 237 doctors and other staff for the college, along with 600 personnel for the teaching hospital.

The Minister criticised the YSRCP regime led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy, alleging that it misled the public by announcing plans for 17 government medical colleges with 150 MBBS seats each, totaling 2,500 seats.

In reality, he said, the Jagan government had approved only 100 seats for Piduguralla Medical College through Memo No. 2980561 dated August 20, 2020, and similarly secured approval for only 100 seats at Paderu Medical College.

According to the revised NMC rules of 2023, colleges must have a 620-bed teaching hospital ready at the time of application for 150 MBBS seats. The Health Minister clarified that Piduguralla Medical College will begin with 100 admissions in the first phase, with plans to expand seat capacity once additional infrastructure is developed.