Andhra CM Naidu seeks more flexibility, Central funding

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah late in the evening of Wednesday in New Delhi, appealed to the Centre to grant statutory status to Amaravati as the capital of AP by introducing a Bill in Parliament, terming it vital for the State’s long-term growth.

The meeting took place after Naidu’s visit to the Polavaram project. Emphasising the need for policy certainty, Naidu said formal legislative recognition of Amaravati as the capital of AP would accelerate development, and fulfil the aspirations of the people, while strengthening investor confidence.

He also discussed the financial provisions of the recently introduced VB-G-RAM-G scheme. He pointed out that the revised Centre-State funding ratio of 60:40 was placing an additional financial burden on AP, and could adversely affect implementation. Seeking relief, Naidu requested alternative financial support, and flexibility, keeping in view AP’s current fiscal situation.

Naidu acknowledged the Centre’s support in helping AP recover from financial stress, and appealed for continued cooperation. The meeting also covered ongoing projects, welfare schemes, and recent developments in the State.