Andhra HC hears plea on PwD reservation lapses

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to file a detailed counter affidavit in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) alleging failure to provide statutory reservations to persons with disabilities (PwDs) in government recruitment and promotions.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Dheeraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan posted the matter for hearing to February 18.

The PIL was filed by Paramanand Dwivedi, Secretary of the National Federation of the Blind, contending that the State government has not been implementing legally mandated reservations for persons with disabilities in government employment and promotions.

The petitioner also alleged that the State has failed to comply with several judgments of the Supreme Court on the issue.

Senior advocate SK Runga, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the Supreme Court had as early as 2015 clearly mandated the provision of separate reservations for persons with disabilities in government jobs and promotions.

However, he argued, the State has so far failed to implement the apex court’s directions and has continued with recruitments and promotions without extending due reservations to PwDs.

Runga further contended that instead of providing exclusive reservations, the government has been clubbing disability reservations with those meant for SCs, STs, OBCs and women, which is legally impermissible.

He also pointed out that a vacancy-based roster system should be followed for disability reservations and alleged that backlog vacancies meant for persons with disabilities have remained unfilled for years. Notably, Runga himself is visually impaired.

Responding on behalf of the State, special government pleader Singamaneni Pranathi informed the court that a comprehensive counter affidavit would be filed detailing the government’s stand.

She also noted that an earlier PIL seeking 4% reservation for persons with disabilities is already pending before the High Court.