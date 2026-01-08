Central team inspects land for zoo park at Rajanagaram

BJP MP Daggubati Purendeswari said that a proposal to establish a zoo park at Rajanagaram is under active consideration, citing the areas strong potential for nature based tourism.

A central team from New Delhi led by senior forest officials conducted a field level inspection of forest land at Diwan Cheruvu. MP said a detailed action plan will be prepared after assessing feasibility. She said the region’s geographical features, forest cover and environmental suitability were jointly studied with the visiting team. She said the area is about 311 hectares of reserved forest land, of which nearly 250 hectares could be utilised for the park.

She said the zoo park would be developed in eco eco-friendly manner, allowing visitors to observe animals and birds in a natural habitat.