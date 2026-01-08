Don’t politicise water issues, adopt spirit of cooperation: Andhra CM Naidu to Telangana leaders

POLAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that raising objections to the Polavaram project is unjustified as the Godavari river has abundant water.
After inspecting the ongoing Polavaram project construction works on Wednesday, he told the media that water flowing into the sea should be harnessed for development.
He urged Telangana leaders not to politicise water issues, stressing that Telugu people are one community, and should adopt a spirit of cooperation rather than rivalry.
Naidu reminded that projects such as Devadula, Kalwakurthy, and Madhav Reddy lift schemes were initiated to benefit both States, and recalled supplying water from Jurala to Mahabubnagar when RDS faced shortage.
He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh never objected to Telangana’s use of Godavari water, adding that conserving surplus water in reservoirs like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam would benefit both States. Linking Godavari with Krishna, he said, would safeguard the delta.
On Polavaram, the Chief Minister described it as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and criticised the previous YSRCP government for a six-year setback. He said the diaphragm wall damage was identified only after IIT Hyderabad experts intervened.
He accused the former regime of starting unauthorised projects in Rayalaseema, spending nearly Rs 2,500 crore without approvals, and incurring penalties from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
He explained that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, sanctioned in May 2020, was embroiled in legal disputes, with the NGT issuing repeated stay orders and fines.
Naidu contrasted this with the TDP’s record, noting that during 2014-19 his government spent Rs 65,000 crore on irrigation projects, including Rs 12,000 crore in Rayalaseema, compared to just Rs 12,000 crore overall, and Rs 2,000 crore in Rayalaseema under the YSRCP government.
He highlighted achievements such as filling reservoirs across Rayalaseema, including Brahmamsagar which had never received water before, modernising the Krishna delta to save 20 TMC of water, and completing the Pattiseema project which diverted Godavari water to Krishna, and conserved Krishna water for Rayalaseema.
The Chief Minister also noted that efficient water management had ensured 368 TMC of water in Rayalaseema reservoirs, bringing relief to farmers.
He said Nellore district, which once struggled to irrigate a single crop, now has water for two crops.
Concluding, Naidu reiterated his vision of national river interlinking, arguing that surplus water flowing into the sea should be utilised for growth. He warned that floods in Telangana often impact Andhra Pradesh, but with proper utilisation of Godavari water, development could happen in “auto-pilot mode.”
He added that in his political career, he had laid foundations and completed numerous projects, with 90% of irrigation works in Andhra Pradesh initiated by the TDP government. “Polavaram must be completed, rivers must be interconnected, and Andhra Pradesh must be made drought-free. This project is very close to my heart,” he said.
Naidu was accompanied by Ministers Nimmala Ramanaidu, Kolusu Parthasarathy and Nadendla Manohar, local MPs, MLAs and senior irrigation officials.