Don’t politicise water issues, adopt spirit of cooperation: Andhra CM Naidu to Telangana leaders

POLAVARAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that raising objections to the Polavaram project is unjustified as the Godavari river has abundant water.

After inspecting the ongoing Polavaram project construction works on Wednesday, he told the media that water flowing into the sea should be harnessed for development.

He urged Telangana leaders not to politicise water issues, stressing that Telugu people are one community, and should adopt a spirit of cooperation rather than rivalry.

Naidu reminded that projects such as Devadula, Kalwakurthy, and Madhav Reddy lift schemes were initiated to benefit both States, and recalled supplying water from Jurala to Mahabubnagar when RDS faced shortage.

He emphasised that Andhra Pradesh never objected to Telangana’s use of Godavari water, adding that conserving surplus water in reservoirs like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam would benefit both States. Linking Godavari with Krishna, he said, would safeguard the delta.

On Polavaram, the Chief Minister described it as the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, and criticised the previous YSRCP government for a six-year setback. He said the diaphragm wall damage was identified only after IIT Hyderabad experts intervened.

He accused the former regime of starting unauthorised projects in Rayalaseema, spending nearly Rs 2,500 crore without approvals, and incurring penalties from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He explained that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, sanctioned in May 2020, was embroiled in legal disputes, with the NGT issuing repeated stay orders and fines.

Naidu contrasted this with the TDP’s record, noting that during 2014-19 his government spent Rs 65,000 crore on irrigation projects, including Rs 12,000 crore in Rayalaseema, compared to just Rs 12,000 crore overall, and Rs 2,000 crore in Rayalaseema under the YSRCP government.