Ensure better price for chilli: Andhra Minister Kinjarapu

VIJAYAWADA: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu announced that the government has initiated advanced measures to prevent the difficulties faced by chilli farmers last year from recurring.

Speaking at a review meeting held at the Agricultural Marketing Office in Guntur, he said chilli prices this season are encouraging. The Minister explained that last year’s high prices led to excessive cultivation, which in turn created market imbalances.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to educate farmers on the extent of cultivation required to maintain stable prices. Last year, the support price was Rs 11,750 per quintal.

This year, productivity has fallen by 44%. Cultivation has reduced from 1.96 lakh acres last year to 1.06 lakh acres this year, with production expected to be 5.39 lakh metric tonnes compared to 6.62 lakh metric tonnes last year.

The Chief Minister has instructed that loans be extended to farmers for chilli stored in cold storage, ensuring they do not face financial hardship. The Minister assured that the government will fully support farmers.

He added that 100% e-Crop registration is being implemented to record cultivation details and that measures are in place to control the spread of the ‘Nalli Tamara’ virus.

He directed officials to increase the number of computer weighing machines, ensure farmers receive receipts for every transaction, and strictly monitor market operations to protect farmers’ interests.