Pithapuram gears up for three-day Sankranti fete

KAKINADA: State-wide colourful Sankranti celebrations will be held in Pithapuram with cinematic glamour from January 9 to 11 as the constituency MLA and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, will visit Pithapuram and other places to take part in the celebrations and other developmental activities in Kakinada district from January 8 to 10.
District In-Charge Collector Apoorva Bharat is monitoring all arrangements along with Kakinada revenue officials at Pithapuram Municipal High School grounds.
He inspected the arrangements on Wednesday along with District Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav and other officials.
Approximately 300 artists from 27 art forms will participate in the celebrations. These will include Dhimsa, Kolatam, Relare, folk dance, Koya, Garaga, drums dance, Thappetagullu, cine artists’ stage shows, Kuchipudi dance, sangeetha concerts, and other cultural programmes.
Handloom exhibits in stalls, Kondapalli dolls, food stalls, bull dances, Sankranti traditional dances, Haridasu songs, and other cultural activities will also be showcased during the celebrations.
The In-Charge Collector ordered all departments to focus on providing facilities for the public attending the celebrations.
He suggested to concerned officers that neither participants nor visitors should face any inconvenience.
SP Bindu Madhav explained that tight security will be posted for the visit of Deputy CM.
He said the Deputy CM will arrive in Pithapuram by 8 pm. All security arrangements are being monitored with police forces and traffic diversions in place.
He added that he had personally visited RRBH College Ground, the R&B Guest House in Pithapuram, and Rangaraya Medical College, issuing necessary instructions to concerned officers on security preparedness.
DWCRA, MEPMA, Anganwadi groups, and students from various schools are preparing to participate in the Sankranti celebrations. TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP leaders and cadres are involved in the arrangements to ensure the programme’s success.