Pithapuram gears up for three-day Sankranti fete

KAKINADA: State-wide colourful Sankranti celebrations will be held in Pithapuram with cinematic glamour from January 9 to 11 as the constituency MLA and Deputy CM K Pawan Kalyan, will visit Pithapuram and other places to take part in the celebrations and other developmental activities in Kakinada district from January 8 to 10.

District In-Charge Collector Apoorva Bharat is monitoring all arrangements along with Kakinada revenue officials at Pithapuram Municipal High School grounds.

He inspected the arrangements on Wednesday along with District Superintendent of Police G Bindu Madhav and other officials.

Approximately 300 artists from 27 art forms will participate in the celebrations. These will include Dhimsa, Kolatam, Relare, folk dance, Koya, Garaga, drums dance, Thappetagullu, cine artists’ stage shows, Kuchipudi dance, sangeetha concerts, and other cultural programmes.

Handloom exhibits in stalls, Kondapalli dolls, food stalls, bull dances, Sankranti traditional dances, Haridasu songs, and other cultural activities will also be showcased during the celebrations.

The In-Charge Collector ordered all departments to focus on providing facilities for the public attending the celebrations.