Pulicat Lake to host Flamingo Festival on January 10 to11

TIRUPATI: The district administration will organise the Flamingo Festival on the scenic shores of Pulicat Lake on January 10 and 11, with elaborate arrangements to attract visitors, Collector S Venkateswar announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Collector said the festival would be held in a pleasant, eco-friendly atmosphere. He recalled that last year’s arrangements had earned praise from Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and noted that this year’s event would feature improved coordination among officials and public representatives.

Events will take place at Nelapattu Bird Sanctuary, Atakanithippa, BV Palem Point, Ubbalamadugu Waterfalls and Irukkam Island. The Bombay Natural History Society will conduct a two-day workshop on biodiversity conservation and environmental protection at Sri City. The main venue at Sullurpeta will host cultural programmes and stalls by Sri City, Sriharikota, handloom artisans and government departments.

Adventure activities such as paragliding and hot air ballooning will be offered at BV Palem boating point.

Boating charges have been fixed at Rs 30 for a 40-minute ride and Rs 100 for a round trip to Irukkam Island, providing livelihood opportunities for local fishermen. Safety measures will include CCTV surveillance, drones surveillance, traffic management and crowd control. Free bus services will be arranged from Nelapattu, Sullurpeta and BV Palem.

Around 6,000 students will be brought to the festival at government expense to promote scientific and environmental awareness. District SP L. Subbarayudu said comprehensive traffic and security arrangements were in place.

MLA Nelavala Vijayashree highlighted new additions, including Ubbalamadugu Waterfalls and Irukkam Island, with enhanced boating and adventure facilities.