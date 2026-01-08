Rs 3,380 crore road works executed in one year: Andhra Minister Janardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: In a landmark achievement, the State government has undertaken road construction and repair works worth Rs 3,380 crore in a single year, adhering to strict quality standards.

R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy said this after a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. The meeting discussed the progress of Machilipatnam Port and Gilakaladindi Fishing Harbour projects.

The Minister said that under the CM’s directions, priority is being given to road development to attract industries and boost infrastructure. Across the State, 16,000 km of roads have been repaired and potholes filled at a cost of Rs 1,081 crore. He assured that all works will be completed by May-end.

In Krishna district alone, Rs 160 crore has been spent to repair 1,518 km of roads. Of this, Machilipatnam constituency received Rs 33 crore for 166 km, while other allocations included: Pamarru (Rs 28 crore), Gannavaram (Rs 27 crore), Gudivada (Rs 16 crore), Avanigadda (Rs 20 crore), Penamaluru (Rs 15 crore), and Pedana (Rs 26 crore).

On Machililpatnam Port, the Minister said over 50% of construction is complete, with Rs 1,760 crore spent. The remaining 42% work, costing about Rs 1,700 crore, will be finished by December 2026. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra added that Rs 46 crore road works are underway in Machilipatnam.