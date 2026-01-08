Ryots offer land as second pooling phase begins

VIJAYAWADA: The Second phase of land pooling has formally commenced for several major projects in the capital region.

Farmers in Vaddamanu and Endroyi villages welcomed Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister Ponguru Narayana with great enthusiasm during his visit, accompanied by MLAs Shravan Kumar and Bhashyam Praveen.

Narayana inaugurated Land Pooling Competent Authority offices in the villages and held meetings with farmers.

Several farmers submitted Form-1 agreements, expressing their willingness to give their lands for pooling.

In Endroyi alone, farmers handed over 400 acres in a single day. The Minister announced that, following the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive, farmer families newly contributing land under pooling will receive loan waivers up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

He added that the Chief Minister has also agreed in principle to revise lease rates in line with current market needs.

As part of Amaravati’s expansion, land pooling is being initiated for projects including the Inner Ring Road, International Sports City, and railway infrastructure.

The government has decided to acquire 16,666.57 acres across seven revenue villages in Amaravati and Thulluru mandals, with cabinet approval already secured.