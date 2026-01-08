Strive to Realise 50 per cent Green Cover target: Deputy CM Pawan to officials

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister (Forest & Environment) Pawan Kalyan has emphasised the need to design policies that safeguard the environment while simultaneously increase farmers’ income. Cultivation of diverse varieties of fruits not only enriches soil fertility but also helps protect the climate, he said.

At a review meeting held at the State Secretariat in Velagapudi on Wednesday, he discussed the 50% Green Cover Plan with senior officials from the Forest and Horticulture Departments.

The meeting was part of the initiatives under the Great Green Wall of Andhra Pradesh, and the State’s ambitious goal of achieving 50% green cover by 2047.

Pawan Kalyan directed officials to ensure horticulture plays a pivotal role in expanding green cover, conserving biodiversity, and protecting the environment. He stressed that crop diversity in horticulture benefits both farmers and the land.

Farmers should be encouraged to adopt intercropping with multiple plant species, reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers, and adopt practices that improve soil health, he said.

Awareness campaigns should highlight how such methods enhance biodiversity and long-term sustainability. “The coalition government has taken up the 50% green cover target as a prestigious mission. All departments must work in coordination with the Forest Department to achieve the target,” he asserted.