Tata Power to set up Rs 6,675 crore ingot-wafer unit in Nellore

VIJAYAWADA: In a major boost to India’s solar and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) will set up a greenfield 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in Nellore district with an investment of Rs 6,675 crore. The project will be the largest ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the country.

The project has been cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The facility will be set up at IFFCO Kisan Special Economic Zone, where the Government of Andhra Pradesh has earmarked 200 acres for the project, including 120 acres for the initial phase, and 80 acres for future expansion.

Ingots and wafers produced at the facility are critical inputs for solar cells, modules, and semiconductor applications, and the project aligns with the Government of India’s push to strengthen domestic manufacturing, and reduce import dependence for strategic components.

The project is expected to generate around 1,000 direct jobs, in addition to significant indirect employment during construction and allied activities. As part of its clean energy commitment, TPREL will also establish a 200 MW captive green power plant to supply renewable energy to the facility.