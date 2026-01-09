Amaravati region unsuitable as a Capital: YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the TDP-led NDA government for its irrelevant policies, YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the construction of the State capital Amaravati in a river basin is unsafe, unscientific, and against established norms.
Addressing the media on Thursday, Jagan said, “The Amaravati region is unsuitable, both geographically and infrastructurally to function as a capital.”
Pointing out that even individual buildings are generally not permitted in the river basin area, he said planning an entire capital city in such a zone is a dangerous, and ill-conceived decision, which could endanger public safety.
“Amaravati, located nearly 40 km away from Vijayawada and Guntur, lacks basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water supply. How can a State capital be built at Amaravati, where even minimal infrastructure is absent?” the former Chief Minister questioned, adding that the location of a State capital must be determined by public and administrative convenience, and safety.
Turning to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), Jagan launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying the people of Rayalaseema by deliberately obstructing the project through misinformation and political manoeuvring.
He alleged that Naidu opposed RLIS, while allowing neighbouring Telangana to draw more than its rightful share of water from the Srisailam project.
“While the neighbouring State has been drawing nearly 8 TMC of water daily through lift and powerhouse operations from 777 to 825 feet levels, Andhra Pradesh is having a little chance of getting water as the reservoir levels would not rise to the required mark. In such a scenario, RLIS, designed to draw 3 TMC of water at the 800 feet level, was the only viable solution for Rayalaseema,” Jagan explained, accusing Naidu of sabotaging the project by encouraging his party cadre to file cases in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).
The former CM said the Water Resources Minister’s remarks describing RLIS as a “waste” reflected a betrayal of the drought-prone region, a view later endorsed by the Telangana Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly. “It was only during the YSRCP government, water interests of Andhra Pradesh were well protected. My government ensured reservoirs reached full capacity, enhanced the capacity of the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS), completed the Owk tunnels, and filled Gandikota, Chitravati, and other reservoirs to benefit Rayalaseema, Nellore, and parts of Prakasam districts. In contrast, irrigation contracts were awarded without inviting tenders during Naidu’s tenure for kickbacks,” he alleged.
Accusing Naidu of resorting to “credit chori” for projects such as the Bhogapuram airport, Jagan said it was the YSRCP government which completed all preliminary work, and secured required permissions.
The former CM also dismissed claims that industries moved out of AP during his tenure as a false propaganda.
Jagan accused Naidu of reneging on his promise not to hike power tariff, alleging that electricity charges were increased by `20,135 crore, along with hikes in registration charges, road cess, toll fee, and other levies.