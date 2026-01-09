Amaravati region unsuitable as a Capital: YSRCP chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: Criticising the TDP-led NDA government for its irrelevant policies, YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the construction of the State capital Amaravati in a river basin is unsafe, unscientific, and against established norms.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Jagan said, “The Amaravati region is unsuitable, both geographically and infrastructurally to function as a capital.”

Pointing out that even individual buildings are generally not permitted in the river basin area, he said planning an entire capital city in such a zone is a dangerous, and ill-conceived decision, which could endanger public safety.

“Amaravati, located nearly 40 km away from Vijayawada and Guntur, lacks basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and water supply. How can a State capital be built at Amaravati, where even minimal infrastructure is absent?” the former Chief Minister questioned, adding that the location of a State capital must be determined by public and administrative convenience, and safety.

Turning to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS), Jagan launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of betraying the people of Rayalaseema by deliberately obstructing the project through misinformation and political manoeuvring.

He alleged that Naidu opposed RLIS, while allowing neighbouring Telangana to draw more than its rightful share of water from the Srisailam project.