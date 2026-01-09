Andhra Cabinet approves logistics corporation, MSME boost

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting held under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday gave its nod for the establishment of the Logistics Infrastructure Holding Corporation.

Disclosing the decisions taken at the meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said that in view of rising logistics costs, the Cabinet decided to set up the AP Logistics Infrastructure Corporation.

The move aims to reduce charges by bringing all logistics-related works under one umbrella and cutting expenditure through the development of roads, inland waterways and sea transport via the AP Maritime Board.

In a boost to the port sector, the Cabinet approved the renaming of the captive port at DL Puram in Anakapalli district as M/s AMNS Ports Rajayyapeta Private Limited, an SPV of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.

The Cabinet also approved the AP Cluster Development Programme (AP-CDP) with an outlay of Rs 200 crore to revitalise the MSME sector. The Minister said the initiative would provide institutional support for industrial growth and large-scale employment generation.

The AP-CDP scheme targets the creation of 45 Common Facility Centres (CFCs) in MSME parks over the next five years, providing direct employment to 7,500 people. With the “One Family–One Entrepreneur” vision, the scheme will prioritise rural areas and units led by women, SC and ST entrepreneurs.