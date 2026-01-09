Andhra Ministers resolve power supply, billing issues, net meters to be set up

VIJAYAWADA: The long-standing issue between the Electricity department and the Endowments department over power supply and billing for the Sri Durga Malleswara Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) was resolved following ministerial intervention on Thursday.

A high-level review meeting was held at the Secretariat in Velagapudi under the joint chairmanship of Energy minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy. The ministers reviewed the suspension of power supply to the temple and the pending issue of connecting electricity generated from the temple’s solar power plant to the grid.

Emphasising that devotees’ sentiments and the sanctity of the temple must be protected, the ministers directed officials of both departments to work in coordination and ensure that such issues do not recur. During the meeting, electricity department officials agreed to install two net meters of 500 kW capacity each for the temple’s one-megawatt solar power plant.

Endowments department officials agreed to clear the temple’s pending electricity dues. It was decided that the outstanding arrears would be paid in installments, based on mutual consent between officials of both departments.

Officials assured the ministers that uninterrupted power supply would be maintained and that devotees would not face any inconvenience.