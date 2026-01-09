Andhra should be a role model in coastal protection: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests K Pawan Kalyan asserted that Andhra Pradesh should emerge as a national role model in coastal protection and biodiversity conservation, stressing the crucial role of mangrove forests in reducing cyclone-related losses.

Inaugurating the two-day national workshop on ‘Mangrove Development and Sustainable Income (MISHTI)’, organised by the Forest and Environment Department on Thursday, Pawan said mangroves act as a natural shield for the State’s 1,052-km coastline, especially in the Godavari and Krishna basins, which are frequently affected by cyclones.

He said the government has developed mangroves over nearly 700 hectares along the coast in 2025 and will continue efforts to expand and protect both new and existing mangrove forests. He stressed the need for coordinated action by the Forest Department and other line departments to strengthen coastal resilience.

“The State government plans to develop a three-tier green belt along the coast by involving local communities and creating sustainable livelihoods through skill development, eco-tourism and forest-based income opportunities,” he said.

Highlighting the Great Green Wall initiative, Pawan said the State aims to achieve 50 per cent green cover under the guidance of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Assuring full support to forest staff, Pawan Kalyan announced `5 crore for the Forest Staff Welfare Fund and reiterated the coalition government’s commitment to strengthening systems and institutions.

Senior officials, including Forest and Environment Principal Secretary Kantilal Dande, PCCF PV Chalapathi Rao and National CAMPA CEO Anand Mohan, attended.