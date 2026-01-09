Andhra University inks pact with alumni body over research lab

VISAKHAPATNAM: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Andhra University and the Alumni of AU College of Engineering (AUEC77 Alumni) at the AU Chemical Engineering Seminar Hall, in the presence of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Rajashekhar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat” and the “India Semiconductor Mission,” the primary objective of this initiative is to enhance technological self reliance and drive economic growth. As part of the MoU, an international level laboratory focusing on semiconductor technology will be established at Andhra University.

This project will be implemented in phases starting from the academic year 2027-28.

The initiative is particularly significant as it coincides with the 50th graduation anniversary of the AUEC77 Alumni Association members.

The program will involve phased development of the laboratory, support for conducting semiconductor related courses, expert lectures, and training sessions.

Through this collaboration, students, researchers, and faculty will gain access to essential resources and infrastructure. Plans are also underway to launch an M. Tech program in semiconductor technology.

This initiative is expected to play a crucial role in India’s industrial and technological advancement in the coming decades. Vice-Chancellor Prof. GP Rajashekhar, Rector P King, Registrar K Rambabu, AUEC77 Alumni Association President TV Prasad, Vice Presidents P Raghuram and others were present.