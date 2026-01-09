Atreyapuram Utsav 2026 from January 11

AMALAPURAM: The Kothapeta constituency in Ambedkar Konaseema district is set to host Atreyapuram Utsav 2026, named as the Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy Sankranti Celebrations.

The event will begin on January 11 at 7 p.m. Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao has sent invitation cards to all officials and guests.

On January 11, the Utsav will feature a swimming competition and a rangoli contest. On January 12 and January 13 Dragon Boat Festival and kite competition will be held.

The Dragon Boat Competition is expected to attract visitors and will take place at Lolla Locks. Atreyapuram is well known for Putharekulu (thin layers of sweet rice batter).

Anyone visiting Ambedkar Konaseema district will want to buy Putharekulu and Thapeswaram Khaja for their delicious taste.

Putharekulu manufacturing has become a cottage industry in the region. Many households make it for their livelihood and sell it to local sweet shops.

Atreyapuram mandal and village are located in the Kothapeta constituency of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

It has a pleasant climate, with greenish crops and flowing Godavari canals. Locals expect Putharekulu sales to increase during Atreyapuram Utsav 2026.

At that time, all district specialities will be available at food stalls. Ambedkar Konaseema district authorities are preparing to celebrate Sankranti in a style reminiscent of Kerala, with the spirit of swimming and boating (including surfing) competitions.

They have called on the youth to come forward with enthusiasm, make the Sankranti celebrations a success, and showcase their physical and mental strength in sports.

District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, MP Harish Madhur, Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao, and other officials are monitoring arrangements.