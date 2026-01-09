Avakai-Amaravati fest kicks off to mark sankranti

VIJAYAWADA: The banks of the Krishna River came alive with colour and culture as the Avakai-Amaravati Festival kicked off in the city on Thursday, marking a three-day Sankranti celebration. CM N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated this festival at Punnami Ghat, Vijayawada.

The festival offers citizens an immersive experience of AP’s rich arts, culture, literature, cinema and culinary traditions. Set against the spiritual backdrop of the Kanaka Durga temple, the festival brings together folk performances, storytelling, live music, cinema and regional cuisine under one roof.

Organisers said it aims to reconnect people with Telugu cultural roots while positioning AP as a hub of the creative economy. The festival highlights how creativity-driven sectors such as cinema, digital arts, literature and performance can generate employment and sustainable economic growth.

Over the three days, over 60 renowned artists, 40 speakers, and 13 cultural troupes are participating in 28 specially curated programmes.

Apart From that, multi-cuisine AP food stalls became a major attraction. Visitors sampled traditional delicacies and several varieties of deserts, sweets enjoying the authentic flavours and festive spirit. Organisers said the culinary experience was designed to showcase AP’s rich heritage during the Sankranti season, when Avakai holds cultural and emotional significance.