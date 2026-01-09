Avakai, culture will put Andhra on global tourism map: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh’s rich culture, traditions, cuisine, and hospitality would play a key role in transforming the State into a global tourism and creative economy hub.

He was speaking after inaugurating and attending the Avakai-Amaravati Festival in Vijayawada. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the festival was being held in a pleasant and spiritually vibrant atmosphere along the banks of the Krishna River, flanked by the iconic Kanaka Durga Temple.

He described Avakai as a cultural symbol of Andhra Pradesh and said the festival was designed to showcase Telugu cuisine, cinema, and heritage to the world.

“Whenever people think of food globally, they think of India, and within India, Andhra cuisine stands out for its unique taste. Avakai is not just a pickle; it represents our tradition, culture, and identity,” he said.

He added that Andhra Pradesh has produced some of the finest chefs in the world and that AP natives manage and operate hotels across many countries.

Referring to the festive spirit in the state, the Chief Minister said that after the formation of the coalition government, cultural celebrations had regained prominence.

He noted that Vijayawada Dasara, once overshadowed by festivals like Mysuru Dasara, has now earned national recognition. “Earlier, there were no festivals or celebrations. Today, people are smiling freely and participating in cultural events,” he remarked.