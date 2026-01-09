Avakai, culture will put Andhra on global tourism map: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh’s rich culture, traditions, cuisine, and hospitality would play a key role in transforming the State into a global tourism and creative economy hub.
He was speaking after inaugurating and attending the Avakai-Amaravati Festival in Vijayawada. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the festival was being held in a pleasant and spiritually vibrant atmosphere along the banks of the Krishna River, flanked by the iconic Kanaka Durga Temple.
He described Avakai as a cultural symbol of Andhra Pradesh and said the festival was designed to showcase Telugu cuisine, cinema, and heritage to the world.
“Whenever people think of food globally, they think of India, and within India, Andhra cuisine stands out for its unique taste. Avakai is not just a pickle; it represents our tradition, culture, and identity,” he said.
He added that Andhra Pradesh has produced some of the finest chefs in the world and that AP natives manage and operate hotels across many countries.
Referring to the festive spirit in the state, the Chief Minister said that after the formation of the coalition government, cultural celebrations had regained prominence.
He noted that Vijayawada Dasara, once overshadowed by festivals like Mysuru Dasara, has now earned national recognition. “Earlier, there were no festivals or celebrations. Today, people are smiling freely and participating in cultural events,” he remarked.
He stressed the importance of protecting traditions and customs, warning that neglecting culture would amount to erasing history. He said Telugu people are globally respected for hospitality, integrity, skill, creativity, and values.
Highlighting the contribution of Telugu cinema, he said the industry’s journey from Bhakta Prahlada to Baahubali demonstrates its creative excellence. He also recalled legendary actors such as NTR, ANR, SVR, Krishna, Shobhan Babu, and contemporary leaders like Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Balakrishna, calling cinema a cultural strength of the Telugu people.
On tourism development, the Chief Minister announced ambitious plans to add 50,000 to one lakh hotel rooms across the state over the next decade. He said destinations like Suryalanka Beach, Papikondalu, Gandikota, and Araku would be promoted extensively, along with events such as the Flamingo Festival.
He also revealed plans to make Araku coffee a global brand and conduct AP Travel Mart events across nine districts.The CM reiterated that Amaravati, envisioned as a greenfield capital, would emerge as one of the world’s best dynamic cities, integrating Vijayawada, Guntur, and Mangalagiri.
He emphasized that safety, cleanliness, and transparency are essential for attracting tourists, stating that destinations plagued by fraud and insecurity would fail to draw visitors. The Chief Minister further expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would lead the country in tourism, hospitality, food industry, and creative economy, asserting that the state has no concept of failure and is destined for sustained growth.
European Union Ambassador Hervé Delphin who participated as a chief guest expressed happiness over participating in the Avakaya Festival organised by the Tourism Department in Vijayawada, stating that it beautifully blends tradition and culture. He described Avakaya as a unique and iconic Telugu delicacy reflecting Andhra Pradesh’s rich culinary heritage.
Delphin said the new capital Amaravati symbolises growth and noted that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a dynamic and influential state in India, particularly in agriculture, skills and economic development. He observed that the state is attracting large-scale foreign investments, which has impressed the European Union.
Referring to the upcoming India-EU Summit in Delhi, he said it would further strengthen the strategic partnership. The EU is keen to collaborate with India in various sectors.