CM Naidu to launch major infrastructure projects during visit to his native village

TIRUPATI: The State government will launch several development projects in Swarna Naravaripalli, the native village of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during Sankranti, with the Chief Minister tentatively scheduled to visit the village on January 14, 15 and 16.
Officials have begun advance arrangements to inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure and welfare initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, power supply, roads, water resources and livelihood opportunities in the village.
The government has taken up Swarna Naravaripalli as a model village with a focus on inclusive and sustainable development to ensure that basic infrastructure and welfare schemes reach every household. Officials said the Sankranti visit would bring substantial benefits to residents through improved civic amenities and services.
Speaking on the progress of works, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar told TNIE that Swarna Naravaripalli has recorded significant improvement in infrastructure and welfare implementation. “Rooftop solar installations have already been completed and are functioning. CC roads and drainage works have been completed 100 per cent, and door-to-door waste collection has begun and will be fully streamlined soon,” the Collector said.
He said authorities have implemented all social welfare schemes at saturation level. “All eligible residents are receiving pensions and benefits under various welfare schemes, ensuring complete coverage for the Naravaripalli cluster villages,” he said.
The District Collector said the government has focused on strengthening rural healthcare through the Sanjeevani telemedicine project, which is functioning in Kuppam constituency and will be extended to Naravaripalli. “Through Sanjeevani, services such as virtual consultations for pregnant women, specialist consultations and medical advice during doctor unavailability will be provided, ” he said.
He said the government has also prioritised solar lighting, Zero Budget Natural Farming and the construction of animal hostels to promote sustainable livelihoods. He added that the Chief Minister is tentatively scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Mulapalli project, sanctioned with `126 crore, to enable HNS water connectivity up to the Kalyani Dam.
“Once the project is completed, all minor irrigation tanks in the region will fill fully, stabilising water supply for Tirupati Corporation and providing irrigation support to agriculture in surrounding villages,” the Collector said.
With multiple development projects ready for launch and new initiatives lined up, officials said this year’s Sankranti would mark a new phase of development for Naravaripalli, with improved services and long-term benefits driven by government intervention.