CM Naidu to launch major infrastructure projects during visit to his native village

TIRUPATI: The State government will launch several development projects in Swarna Naravaripalli, the native village of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, during Sankranti, with the Chief Minister tentatively scheduled to visit the village on January 14, 15 and 16.

Officials have begun advance arrangements to inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones for key infrastructure and welfare initiatives aimed at improving healthcare, education, power supply, roads, water resources and livelihood opportunities in the village.

The government has taken up Swarna Naravaripalli as a model village with a focus on inclusive and sustainable development to ensure that basic infrastructure and welfare schemes reach every household. Officials said the Sankranti visit would bring substantial benefits to residents through improved civic amenities and services.

Speaking on the progress of works, Tirupati District Collector S Venkateswar told TNIE that Swarna Naravaripalli has recorded significant improvement in infrastructure and welfare implementation. “Rooftop solar installations have already been completed and are functioning. CC roads and drainage works have been completed 100 per cent, and door-to-door waste collection has begun and will be fully streamlined soon,” the Collector said.

He said authorities have implemented all social welfare schemes at saturation level. “All eligible residents are receiving pensions and benefits under various welfare schemes, ensuring complete coverage for the Naravaripalli cluster villages,” he said.