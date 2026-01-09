Durga temple alters darshan timings to prioritise common devotees in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In view of the surge in pilgrim footfall, the authorities of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Devasthanam (SDMSD) has decided to modify antaralaya darshan timings giving priority to common devotees.

Temple executive officer (EO) VK Seena Naik said on Thursday that the Endowments department has taken a key decision to ensure faster and more comfortable darshan for general devotees visiting the temple.

Acting on the instructions of Endowments Commissioner K Ramachandra Mohan, steps have been initiated to prioritise common devotees and ease congestion by cancelling the antaralaya darshanam for three hours on weekends and festival days, the EO said.

During these periods, Rs 500 antaralaya darshan tickets will not be issued. The EO said the temple has chosen to forgo ticket revenue in the interest of ensuring the satisfaction and convenience of common devotees. “The primary objective of the decision is to prevent long waiting hours in queue lines and facilitate quicker darshan for general devotees,” the EO said.

Temple management appealed devotees coming from distant places, local residents and VIPs to take note of the changes and cooperate with the temple administration.