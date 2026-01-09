Dy CM Pawan Kalyan to lay foundation for RMC’s new administrative block tomorrow

KAKINADA: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan will lay the foundation stone for the new administrative building at Rangaraya Medical College on January 10 at 3 p.m.

Estimated at Rs 15 crore, the building will be funded through sponsorships by the Rangaraya Medical College Old Students Association (RAMCOSA) with the support of the Rangaraya Medical College Alumni of North America (RAMCANA).

The program was originally scheduled for November 17, 2025 a prestigious day for the college when the RAMCOSA committee had expected to conduct the foundation-laying ceremony.

However, due to official programs, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan was unable to attend.

The construction is expected to be completed within two years. The association also plans to hold the Platinum Jubilee celebrations on November 17, 2028. The old administrative building is a heritage, now over 116 years old, it has minor structural damages. Therefore, the RAMCOSA came forward to construct a new building.

The new G+2 building will be constructed on a 3,000 sq. ft. site and include the Biochemistry Department, administrative office, four lecture halls, faculty rooms, a conference hall, and nursing labs-with an estimated cost of Rs 7.11 crore.

An amphitheatre and fountains in front of the building will cost `1.5 crore. Additionally, Rs 7 crore will be spent on infrastructure and other facilities.

The new building will also help preserve the heritage of the old structure, originally built during the Madras Presidency era.

The state government has already issued G.O. No. 130 on October 3, 2025, for the construction of the new building. RAMCOSA President Dr MVV Anand, Secretary Dr Adabala Aditya Satya Prasanna, and Building Committee Member Dr Vadrevu Ravi met Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr Raghunandan in the presence of RMC Principal Dr. Vishnuvardhan to finalize the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The site was donated by the Maharaja of Pithapuram, Rao Venkata Maheepati Gangadhara Ramarao, before 1890. The foundation stone for the heritage building was laid by Sir Arthur Lawley, Governor of Madras, on February 11, 1909.