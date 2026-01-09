E-dip tokens help TTD handle Vaikunta Ekadasi pilgrim rush

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government, has successfully introduced a new crowd management system during the recent Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities.
The initiative, centered on issuing slotted darshan tokens through an electronic lucky dip (E-dip), has ensured smooth pilgrim flow, enhanced safety, and set new records in temple administration.
The system was rolled out after a series of review meetings with police, revenue officials, media representatives, and other stakeholders. During the three-day festival period, 24.7 lakh devotees registered for darshan, of which 1.7 lakh were selected through the E-dip and issued tokens a month in advance.
While officials initially feared the system might collapse under pressure, TTD managed to convince the remaining 23 lakh registrants by proactively spreading information through newspapers, radio, television, and local-language campaigns in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
From December 27 onwards, volunteers and police personnel manned entry points into Tirupati, informing pilgrims that “no token means no darshan.” Public address systems reinforced the message, urging patience and adherence to guidelines.
The measures were implemented in the wake of last year’s tragic stampede that claimed six lives, making safety the top priority. The results were remarkable. On January 2 alone, 83,034 devotees had darshan, with another 28,000 accommodated the following day.
Laddu sales touched a record 5.3 lakh on a single day, while hundi collection for 2025 reached Rs 1,383.90 crore, surpassing Rs 1,365 crore in 2024.
Overall, 2.61 crore devotees had darshan in 2025, compared to 2.55 crore in 2024.
TTD Chairman BR Naidu expressed gratitude to officials, staff, police, and district administration for ensuring peaceful darshan.
Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary credited the success to meticulous planning, modern technology, and the cooperation of devotees, while also praising the Annadanam staff for their tireless service.
With the success of this initiative, TTD is now considering adopting the token-based system as a permanent model for managing large congregations during auspicious days and annual festivals.
For devotees, the experience has been smoother, safer, and more fulfilling-marking a new chapter in the temple’s centuries-old tradition of service.