E-dip tokens help TTD handle Vaikunta Ekadasi pilgrim rush

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), in partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government, has successfully introduced a new crowd management system during the recent Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities.

The initiative, centered on issuing slotted darshan tokens through an electronic lucky dip (E-dip), has ensured smooth pilgrim flow, enhanced safety, and set new records in temple administration.

The system was rolled out after a series of review meetings with police, revenue officials, media representatives, and other stakeholders. During the three-day festival period, 24.7 lakh devotees registered for darshan, of which 1.7 lakh were selected through the E-dip and issued tokens a month in advance.

While officials initially feared the system might collapse under pressure, TTD managed to convince the remaining 23 lakh registrants by proactively spreading information through newspapers, radio, television, and local-language campaigns in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

From December 27 onwards, volunteers and police personnel manned entry points into Tirupati, informing pilgrims that “no token means no darshan.” Public address systems reinforced the message, urging patience and adherence to guidelines.