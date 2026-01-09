Kodavalur police crack lone elderly woman murder case

NELLORE: Kodavalur police have cracked the murder case of a lone elderly woman and arrested the accused within days of the crime, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Vejendla said.
According to the SP, the incident occurred on the night of January 5, 2026, at Kotha Vangallu village in Kodavalur mandal. The victim, 68-year-old Peta Koteswaramma, who was living alone, was brutally murdered and her gold chain was stolen. Based on a complaint lodged by her son, Peta Srinivasulu, Kodavalur police registered a case and immediately launched an intensive investigation.
Following the directions of Ajit Vejendla, police formed special teams under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Ch Soujanya and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nellore Rural, Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao. Using technical evidence, local intelligence, clue teams and IT core teams, police conducted extensive searches across the district and remained on high alert.
Police said a crucial clue found on the victim’s body played a key role in solving the case, highlighting the importance of even minor evidence in criminal investigations.
Police arrested the accused, Vemula Ranjith Kumar (26) of Kotha Vangallu village, on January 8 near Kavali road at North Rajupalem in Kodavalur mandal. During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing the murder for money after developing a habit of online betting and leading a lavish lifestyle.
Police also revealed that the accused was involved in the earlier murder of another elderly woman, Goli Suseelamma, from the same village on June 2, 2022, which came to light during the investigation.
Police recovered a 30-gram gold chain and the stone used in the murder from the accused. Police said the victim was sleeping in the verandah of her house when the accused attacked her on the forehead with a heavy object, killing her instantly before fleeing with the gold ornaments.
The SP warned that police would not spare anyone involved in activities disturbing public order and said strict legal action would be taken against such individuals.