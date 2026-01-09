Kodavalur police crack lone elderly woman murder case

NELLORE: Kodavalur police have cracked the murder case of a lone elderly woman and arrested the accused within days of the crime, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Vejendla said.

According to the SP, the incident occurred on the night of January 5, 2026, at Kotha Vangallu village in Kodavalur mandal. The victim, 68-year-old Peta Koteswaramma, who was living alone, was brutally murdered and her gold chain was stolen. Based on a complaint lodged by her son, Peta Srinivasulu, Kodavalur police registered a case and immediately launched an intensive investigation.

Following the directions of Ajit Vejendla, police formed special teams under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Ch Soujanya and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nellore Rural, Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao. Using technical evidence, local intelligence, clue teams and IT core teams, police conducted extensive searches across the district and remained on high alert.

Police said a crucial clue found on the victim’s body played a key role in solving the case, highlighting the importance of even minor evidence in criminal investigations.