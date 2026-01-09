OC delay to YSRCP office: Andhra HC raps Masula civic chief

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court strongly reprimanded the Machilipatnam Municipal Commissioner for repeatedly issuing notices to the YSRCP office building at Machilipatnam despite clear court orders to issue an Occupancy Certificate (OC).

Justice Nunepalli Harinath observed that the Commissioner’s actions amounted to contempt of court and warned of suo motu contempt proceedings.

The court directed the commissioner to file a written affidavit explaining why the OC was not issued despite orders from both a single judge and a Chief Justice-led Division Bench. “Do court orders mean nothing?” the judge remarked, warning that officials cannot act above the law and that strict action would be taken if disobedience continued.

The case arose from a petition filed by YSRCP Krishna district president Perni Venkataramaih alias Nani, challenging fresh notices and an endorsement refusing the OC.

After hearing arguments, the Court set aside the Commissioner’s orders and adjourned the matter to February 9 for further hearing.