SRM University announces major push in AI, quantum, clean energy tech

VIJAYAWADA: SRM University-AP announced pioneering initiatives in AI Education, Quantum Computing, Green Hydrogen and Emerging Technologies.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satish Kumar presented an overview of transformative initiatives undertaken to boost the university’s vision to disseminate transformative education during the Meet and Greet organised with the university leadership and media persons in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He informed that the initiatives have kick-started with the signing of the MoU and ongoing collaboration with the Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)’s School of Computer Science, for setting up an AI Institute.

The collaboration promotes cutting-edge AI education with innovative technology solutions in all disciplines and courses for every field, he said.

“To address the emerging demands for building a quantum-ready workforce, the university will launch a Quantum Institute that focuses on developing quantum science and technology. The institute aims to advance quantum computing and other fields through research, education, and collaboration. The university will also establish a Quantum Reference Centre and a Quantum Computer in collaboration with the Government of Andhra Pradesh to make quantum tools and knowledge available to a wider community,” Satish explained.

With Amaravati declared as a Green Hydrogen Valley, SRM AP will launch an Energy Institute dedicated to advancing future-ready energy solutions.