TDP slams YSRCP chief for misleading remarks on Amaravati, RLIS

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his adverse remarks on Amaravati capital city, and the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme (RLIS).

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana on Thursday asserted that the construction of Amaravati would not be halted, despite repeated attempts by Jagan to obstruct it.

Refuting the allegations levelled by Jagan against the capital city project, Narayana accused him of speaking without a proper understanding of Amaravati and its master plan.

“Jagan should first understand the Amaravati Master Plan and then respond. One must know the difference between a riverbed and a river basin,” the MA&UD Minister said, adding that misleading people without knowing the facts was unacceptable.

Narayana said, “Farmers are voluntarily coming forward for the second phase of land pooling in Amaravati.”

He accused Jagan of spreading falsehood, unable to digest the progress of Amaravati, and out of sheer jealousy over the capital city moving ahead.

“If Jagan continued to mislead the people, his party’s current strength of 11 Assembly seats would be reduced to zero in the future,” he observed.

The MA&UD Minister further said every State has one capital, just as every district has a headquarters and a Collectorate. In the capital city, Ministers, Secretaries and officials function together to address public issues.

“The coalition government under the leadership of CM N Naidu has been working relentlessly for the last 18 months to rebuild Amaravati as the rightful capital of AP,” he said.