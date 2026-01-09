TDP stands for service and values, not intimidation or coercion: Andhra Minsiter Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the TDP’s politics is rooted in service and democratic values, and not in intimidation or coercion, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh has said that the TDP does not follow a ‘rappa rappa’ culture like the YSRCP.

Before the commencement of the Cabinet meeting, Lokesh spoke to his Cabinet colleagues during a breakfast meeting at his residence in Undavalli on Thursday and urged the ministers and leaders to respect the people’s mandate and make public service the core agenda of governance.

“Our performance should be measured by how much service we have delivered to the people,” he said, adding that development and welfare must go hand in hand to extend better service to the people, who gave an overwhelming mandate to the coalition government.

Lokesh called upon party leaders to effectively counter false propaganda and conspiracies of the YSRCP at the constituency level. Stressing the need for unity, he said leaders must come together to give a strong and coordinated response to false propaganda.

Lokesh said ministers must take responsibility for resolving complaints raised. He urged them to proactively involve themselves in resolving grievances related to their departments.