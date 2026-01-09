TTD-police collusion weakened Parakamani theft case, observes Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has strongly observed that the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple’s Parakamani theft case appears to have been deliberately weakened citing the reports submitted by the CID and ACB regarding disproportionate assets of accused Ravikumar and his family members.

The court remarked that officials of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), security personnel and police had allegedly colluded with the accused Ravikumar to dilute the case. It also faulted TTD officials and board members for violating norms while accepting properties belonging to Ravikumar and his family.

Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad while referring to the ACB’s preliminary report, observed that Ravikumar could be treated as a public servant, bringing the case under IPC Section 409 (criminal breach of trust). The reports revealed that Ravikumar and his family possessed large quantities of assets, gold and silver ornaments disproportionate to known sources of income.

Adjourn­ing further hearing in the Parakamani theft case to January 31, the Court ordered the CID to continue a comprehensive investigation into the compromise reached at the Lok Adalat on September 9, 2023, between then AVSO Y Satish Kumar and accused Ravikumar without a TTD Board resolution or EO approval.

The court directed senior officials of TTD, police and other departments to initiate departmental action against officers who failed to enforce legal provisions, keeping Supreme Court guidelines in view.

The HC asked TTD to submit practical and implementable proposals. It strongly criticised the existing practice of frisking devotees involved in counting process, calling it inhuman and unacceptable.

Also, the court ordered the CID to expedite the investigation into the death of former AVSO Y Satish Kumar, who had lodged the police complaint in the Parakamani theft case.