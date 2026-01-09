Zero tolerance to violence against railway staff: SCR

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) on Thursday condemned the recent assault on a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) while he was performing official duties on a running train on January 7, 2026, and said such incidents are unacceptable and undermine the safety, dignity and authority of railway staff.

In a release, SCR informed that prompt action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the immediate apprehension of the accused in the case.

The swift response reflects Railways’ commitment and zero-tolerance toward any form of violence against its employees.

The release said railway staff work tirelessly to ensure safe travel for passengers.

SCR reminded passengers that assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant while discharging official duties is a serious offence under Section 132 of the BNS, 2023.

Such offences are cognisable and non-bailable and attract imprisonment of up to two years, or a fine, or both.

In addition, offenders are liable for prosecution under Section 146 of the Railways Act, 1989, which prescribes imprisonment of up to six months, or fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both, for obstructing railway servants in the discharge of their duties.

Indian Railways appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets, follow rules and cooperate with staff. SCR said any attempt to disrupt the performance of duties by railway personnel would invite strict legal action and reiterated its commitment to safeguarding security and dignity of both staff and passengers.