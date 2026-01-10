Addanki segment emerging as role model for development: Minister Gottipati Ravikumar

ONGOLE: State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar on Friday said Addanki Assembly constituency is steadily emerging as a role model for development due to the collective support of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and all members of the Council of Ministers.

The State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, along with R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, toured Ballikurava mandal in the Addanki segment and participated in development programmes worth Rs 17 crore.

The Ministers laid the foundation stone for the Santhamaguluru–Addanki road, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. They also inaugurated a high-level canal over the ABC canal, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, to strengthen irrigation facilities and water management. A Primary Health Centre constructed at Guntupalli at a cost of Rs 50 lakh was also inaugurated.