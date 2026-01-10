Addanki segment emerging as role model for development: Minister Gottipati Ravikumar

ONGOLE: State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar on Friday said Addanki Assembly constituency is steadily emerging as a role model for development due to the collective support of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and all members of the Council of Ministers.
The State Energy Minister Gottipati Ravikumar, along with R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, toured Ballikurava mandal in the Addanki segment and participated in development programmes worth Rs 17 crore.
The Ministers laid the foundation stone for the Santhamaguluru–Addanki road, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 4 crore. They also inaugurated a high-level canal over the ABC canal, built at a cost of Rs 2 crore, to strengthen irrigation facilities and water management. A Primary Health Centre constructed at Guntupalli at a cost of Rs 50 lakh was also inaugurated.
Gottipati said 6,500 bicycles have been distributed to students across the Addanki segment with the support of donors and through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. He said the bicycles distributed at Ballikurava were sponsored from his personal company funds as part of his commitment to student welfare.
He said the government filled 16,300 teacher posts in government schools following reforms introduced by Education Minister Nara Lokesh, ensuring there is no shortage of teaching staff. He said Addanki constituency is witnessing unprecedented development due to support from all Ministers.
He added that nearly 2,000 beneficiaries in the constituency have received assistance through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and Cabinet colleagues for extending full cooperation for the comprehensive development of Addanki.