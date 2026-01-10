Andhra Pradesh govt must ensure road safety by correcting engineering faults: MLA Sireesha Devi

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A breakdown of a loaded lorry on the Maredumilli–Chinturu ghat road in Polavaram district once again highlighted the dangers of the accident-prone stretch, leaving vehicles stranded for hours and commuters stranded in forested terrain.

The lorry broke down late on Wednesday night at a sharp hairpin bend and brought traffic to a standstill. Authorities restored traffic only by Friday evening after completing repairs. The incident occurred barely a month after a bus accident near the Kanakadurga temple on the same stretch claimed nine lives.

The 30-kilometre ghat road, known for its sharp and frequent curves, has earned notoriety among drivers, who compare its twists to those of Vali and Sugriva. Motorists often misjudge sudden bends, especially at hairpin curves, leading to loss of control and fatal crashes.

Heavy lorries from Chhattisgarh and Odisha frequently use the route to bypass strict checks and fees in Telangana, increasing the risk on the narrow road. Trucks carrying rice husk towards Rajamahendravaram also prefer the route despite its dangers.