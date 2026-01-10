Andhra SC Commission warns negligent staff

ELURU: State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman KS Jawahar on Friday warned that strict action will be taken against government officials who fail to protect and implement constitutional rights guaranteed to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. He said negligence, carelessness, or deliberate delay in extending welfare benefits to SC and ST communities will not be tolerated.

He conducted a Praja Darbar at the Revenue Guest House in Eluru, which drew a strong response from the public and representatives of various associations. Numerous petitions were submitted, highlighting issues related to atrocities, land disputes, welfare benefits, and administrative lapses.

Speaking to reporters, Jawahar said the SC Commission has constitutional authority to supervise government actions concerning safeguards, laws, and official notifications for SC and ST communities. He assured that the Commission would respond promptly to complaints action against negligent officials.

He noted that the Commission had not functioned effectively since 2018, leaving grievances unresolved. With the formation of a new Commission under the NDA government, he said, efforts are underway to restore its credibility. In the Eluru district alone, 34 atrocity cases, 22 land disputes, and 21 general cases remain pending. He expressed dissatisfaction with officials who fail to respond, citing unresolved cases involving the Polavaram Tahsildar. He warned that serious action would follow if such lapses continue.

He stressed that officials showing negligence or caste-based discrimination would be summoned for inquiry and face strict action. The Commission, he said, is closely monitoring the functioning of departments to ensure welfare schemes are implemented without bias. He urged SC and ST communities to approach the Commission whenever their constitutional rights are violated.

He reaffirmed that the Commission stands at the forefront of safeguarding the rights of marginalised communities and has full authority to monitor government welfare programmes.

The programme was attended by AP SC Commission Secretary Chinna Ramudu, AP SC Corporation Director Dasari Anjaneyulu, the District Social Welfare DD Y Vishwamohan Reddy, and members of the public and others.