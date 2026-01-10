Andhra's Grand Gandikota Utsavams to commence tomorrow

KADAPA: The State government has completed all arrangements for the grand conduct of the Gandikota Utsavams scheduled for January 11, 12 and 13, with the event declared a State festival to promote Gandikota as a global tourism destination.

The government has released Rs 3 crore to ensure the festival’s grand and artistic celebration, with a focus on showcasing Gandikota’s history, culture and natural beauty. The festival will be held under the supervision of Kadapa Collector and Tourism Council Chairman Sreedhar Cherukuri.

Located on the banks of the Pennar river, Gandikota ranks among AP’s prominent tourist destinations and draws visitors for its impregnable fort, striking natural landscapes and a history spanning more than 903 years. The Pennar Gorge, widely known as the ‘Grand Canyon of India,’ remains the main attraction for tourists from across the country.

Historical records and inscriptions state that Kakaraja, a feudatory of Kalyani Chalukya ruler Trailokyamalla, constructed the Gandikota fort on January 9, 1123, at a naturally formed gorge between hills where the Pennar and Chitravathi rivers converge. The fort stands about 1,670 feet above sea level.

The fort extends about 1,200 metres from east to west and 800 metres in width, with 101 bastions encircling it. The main eastern gateway rises to a height of 20 feet. Historians describe Gandikota as one of the region’s most remarkable historical structures, with the earliest reference found in the 1279 Athirala inscription.

Visitors can explore several landmarks within the fort, including the Jumma Masjid, granaries, Pennar Gorge viewpoint, Errakoneru, Madhavaraya Swamy and Ranganatha temples, pigeon tower, armoury, prison, Dominar, Katthula Koneru, Rayala Cheruvu, ropeway point, stables and other heritage structures.

The Pennar river cutting through the Erramala hills has created a dramatic gorge, placing Gandikota among the rare locations globally comparable to the Grand Canyon in the United States. This natural formation has played a key role in placing Gandikota on the global tourism map.