Andhra's Srisailam gears up for Brahmotsavam

KURNOOL: Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari has directed officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at Srisailam temple from February 8 to March 18, promising smooth darshan for devotees.

At a coordination meeting, she said footfall is expected to rise 20% over last year, stressing sanitation, drinking water, transport, parking and queue management. The temple area will be divided into 11 zones with round-the-clock monitoring. Seven ambulances, 10 medical camps and shelters will aid pilgrims.

SP Suneel Sheoran announced deployment of 3,000 police personnel. Temple EO M Srinivasa Rao said 36 lakh laddus will be prepared.