AP Digital Tech & Innovators meet begins in Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: The second AP Digital Technology Summit and the first AP Innovators Summit commenced in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Organised by the AP Digital Technology Industry (APDTI) Network with support from the Andhra Pradesh government and STPI (Software Technology Parks of India), the event focused on the theme ‘Beyond Automation: The Intelligent Era.’ It has also been recognised as a pre-summit event for the India AI (Artificial Intelligence) Impact Summit to be held in New Delhi in February.

Two investment agreements were signed under the STPI SAMRIDH 2.0 Scheme at the summit. CairoVision Pvt. Ltd. and Aerogravity Pvt. Ltd., two innovative startups, received `30 lakh in matching funding.

This will help them scale up their autonomous drone platforms for use in various industries, defence, and government sectors.

ANAND PAG India also announced eight paid internship opportunities for students of KIET. This initiative aims to provide students with practical industry experience and exposure to emerging technologies.

With over 800 participants, the first day of the summit focused on agentic and generative AI, cloud-native systems, GCCs, cybersecurity and intelligent process automation.

In his welcome address, APDTI Network Chairperson Sreedhar Kosaraju stressed the need for collaboration between industry and academia and the importance of building a strong talent pipeline.

STPI Hyderabad Director Kavitha C outlined ongoing national startup initiatives and highlighted Visakhapatnam’s Industry 4.0 programmes.

HCL Tech’s Kiran Babu Cherukuri spoke about the evolution of Global Capability Centres and said the next phase would be led by AI-driven systems supported by policy, infrastructure and skilled talent.

Chief Guest and Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat urged students and faculty to stay aligned with rapid technological changes, emphasising continuous learning and industry engagement to strengthen Andhra Pradesh’s competitiveness in the digital sector.