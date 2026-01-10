CM Naidu makes aerial survey of blowout site

AMALAPURAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the Irusumanda blowout site in Malikipuram mandal of Ambedkar Konaseema district. He later held a review meeting at Rayavaram in the Mandapeta constituency with ONGC officials, District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala, MP Harish Madhur and MLA Varaprasad.

During the review, the Chief Minister sought details of the steps being taken to control the blowout and instructed officials to ensure compensation for coconut trees damaged by the spreading flames.

The blowout occurred at the Irusumanda well, Mori-5, on January 5 at around 11.30 am. ONGC experts from Narasapuram and New Delhi have been continuously spraying water to bring the fire under control. Owing to these efforts, the flames were almost contained by Friday.